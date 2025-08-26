ICYMI: Travis Kelce's alma mater Cincinnati Bearcats celebrate Taylor Swift engagement with unique sign posters

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and pop music star Taylor Swift announced their engagement in a joint post on Instagram on Tuesday. News of the couple's engagement went viral on social media, with many sending their well-wishes. Amid the congratulatory messages directed at the couple, Kelce's alma mater, Cincinnati, shared a unique post. On X, the Bearcats shared two pictures of a fan holding up a placard. One read: &quot;Taylor Swift Dates Bearcats,&quot; while the other read: &quot;Taylor Swift Marries Bearcats.&quot;&quot;He's gonna need a new sign,&quot; the Bearcats tweeted.Kelce and Swift began sparking dating rumors in September 2023, when the music icon showed up to her first of many Kansas City games. However, Kelce previously said he knew Swift “close to a month” before she attended her first Chiefs game.Since then, Swift has regularly been spotted at games when Kansas City plays to support Kelce. She was also on the field with Kelce when Kansas City celebrated winning the Super Bowl in February 2024.Less than two weeks ago, Swift made her first appearance on Kelce's &quot;New Heights&quot; podcast, and the views on the episode skyrocketed.A look at Travis Kelce's collegiate career at CincinnatiKansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce - Source: GettyTravis Kelce committed to Cincinnati in 2008. He spent five years with the Bearcats, but played in three seasons.Kelce redshirted his first year at Cincinnati. In his second year, he played in 11 games, posting three yards on one reception.Kelce was suspended for the 2010 season after testing positive for marijuana, a violation of team rules. In 2011, Kelce recorded 150 yards and two touchdowns on 13 receptions. In his final year, the TE amassed 722 yards and eight touchdowns on 45 receptions, earning a first-team All-Big East selection.The Chiefs drafted Kelce in the third round in 2013. He has earned Pro Bowl honors in the past 10 years and helped Kansas City win three Super Bowls.