Travis Kelce proposes to Taylor Swift with a massive diamond-engraved ring 13 days after pop star's record-smashing debut on New Heights podcast

In some heartwarming news for the Swifties and the NFL fans, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are finally engaged. As the pop icon is preparing to release some new music on her upcoming &quot;Life of a Showgirl&quot; record, the couple dropped the bombshell news on her Instagram.On Tuesday, Swift and Kelce uploaded a joint post announcing their engagement, and it looked like a scene straight out of a romance novel. In the middle of a beautiful garden of flowers was Kelce, bending the knee. In one of the slides of her post, Swift showed off her ginormous ring. The caption of the post read:&quot;Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs per &quot;Brides,&quot; the 'Love Story' singer's engagement ring is a &quot;vintage-inspired 8-carat diamond set in 18k yellow gold, valued at $550K.&quot;Swift also made her debut on the Kelce brothers' &quot;New Heights&quot; podcast 13 days ago, where she talked about a variety of topics. After dating for around two years, the couple is finally ready to take things to the next level. The fans are eagerly waiting for Swift and Kelce's marriage date.