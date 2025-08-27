  • home icon
  Haley Cavinder sends best wishes to "idol" Taylor Swift after engagement announcement with Travis Kelce

Haley Cavinder sends best wishes to "idol" Taylor Swift after engagement announcement with Travis Kelce

By Geoff
Modified Aug 27, 2025 03:02 GMT
Haley Cavinder (left) and couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce (right) (Image Source: IMAGN)
Haley Cavinder (left) and couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce (right) (Image Source: IMAGN)

Former Miami Hurricanes guard Haley Cavinder took to social media to congratulate her "idol," American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, for her engagement with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Haley Cavinder shared an Instagram story that showed her and Swift partying together in late June. She wrote a caption on the lower right side of the Instagram story, which said:

"Congrats to my idol and soon to be wifey 💍"

The social media influencer's post was captured and shared for X users to see.

Kelce and Swift announced their engagement in a five-photo joint post on Instagram. This is a culmination of a two-year courtship, which has thrilled and fascinated millions around the world.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the caption read, accompanied by an emoji of a dynamite stick.
Haley Cavinder is no stranger to falling in love with a pro football player, as she is also engaged to Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson. The couple announced their engagement on social media in April.

The former college basketball player shared photos of the event where Ferguson presented Cavinder with a ring.

Haley Cavinder shows off Jake Ferguson's massive gift at Dallas Cowboys' preseason finale

Haley Cavinder showed up at the Dallas Cowboys' preseason finale against the Atlanta Falcons on Friday, wearing a special engagement ring from his fiancé and tight end Jake Ferguson.

The social media influencer flashed her massive ring while watching the game from her VIP suite.

Haley Cavinder ended up happy as Ferguson's team, the Cowboys, defeated the Falcons 31-13, ending the preseason on a positive note.

Ferguson is coming off a good 2024 season, where he caught 59 of 86 passes for 494 yards in 14 games with the Cowboys. The 6-foot-5 tight end was rewarded with his efforts, signing a four-year, $52-million extension in July, with $30-million guaranteed money and a $12 million signing bonus.

The deal will keep Ferguson with the Cowboys through the 2029 season. It makes him the seventh-highest-paid tight end in the league.

The Cowboys open the new NFL season on Thursday against the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Dallas looks to end its two-game losing streak against Philadelphia with a big win to kickstart its 2025 NFC East campaign.

Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.

As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.

Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.

His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan.

