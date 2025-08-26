"Taylor Swift has a ring before Lamar Jackson & Joe Burrow": NFL fans react as Travis Kelce gets engaged days before 2025 season

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce announced his engagement to pop music star Taylor Swift on Instagram on Tuesday. The couple, who have been together for two years, announced their engagement ahead of the 2025 NFL season.When fans caught a glimpse of Kelce and Swift's engagement, they had some wild reactions.&quot;Taylor Swift has a ring before Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson,” one tweeted.&quot;Stealing Jake Haener's thunder,&quot; another added.&quot;The biggest wedding of the century,&quot; a third commented.Many others also sent their well-wishes to Kelce and Swift.&quot;All the best to them,&quot; one wrote.&quot;And the Red Kingdom soap opera continues... it seems like a feel-good story for now. Congrats to them!&quot; a user tweeted.&quot;Taylor is a better catch than any Travis has ever made on the football field,&quot; a fan added.According to reports, Kelce and Swift began dating in September 2023, when the music icon showed up to her first of many Chiefs games. However, Kelce said that he knew Swift “close to a month” before she attended her first Kansas City game.Since then, Swift has been regularly attending Chiefs games to support Kelce. She was also on the field celebrating with Kelce when Kansas City won the Super Bowl in 2024.Less than two weeks ago, Swift made her first appearance on Kelce's &quot;New Heights&quot; podcast.Chiefs TE Travis Kelce hints at retirement after 2025 NFL seasonKansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce- Source: GettyTravis Kelce has played his entire NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs since they drafted him in 2013. However, during an episode of the &quot;Bussin' With The Boys&quot; podcast in June, the TE has hinted that he might retire after the 2025 season.“I mean, it’s the last one on the contract”, Kele said. “I don’t want to leave anything out there. I want to give it my all and make sure that I do this, you know, for the childhood dream in me...the kid in me that’s like, man, I want to make this sh** the best thing ever.”.Kelce is entering the final year of the two-year, $34.25 million extension he signed with the Chiefs in April 2024. He has won three Super Bowls with the franchise and established himself as one of the greatest TE's to have played in the NFL.