  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Taylor Swift has a ring before Lamar Jackson & Joe Burrow": NFL fans react as Travis Kelce gets engaged days before 2025 season

"Taylor Swift has a ring before Lamar Jackson & Joe Burrow": NFL fans react as Travis Kelce gets engaged days before 2025 season

By Arnold
Modified Aug 26, 2025 18:05 GMT
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce announced his engagement to pop music star Taylor Swift on Instagram on Tuesday. The couple, who have been together for two years, announced their engagement ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

When fans caught a glimpse of Kelce and Swift's engagement, they had some wild reactions.

"Taylor Swift has a ring before Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson,” one tweeted.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
"Stealing Jake Haener's thunder," another added.
"The biggest wedding of the century," a third commented.

Many others also sent their well-wishes to Kelce and Swift.

"All the best to them," one wrote.
"And the Red Kingdom soap opera continues... it seems like a feel-good story for now. Congrats to them!" a user tweeted.
"Taylor is a better catch than any Travis has ever made on the football field," a fan added.
Ad

According to reports, Kelce and Swift began dating in September 2023, when the music icon showed up to her first of many Chiefs games. However, Kelce said that he knew Swift “close to a month” before she attended her first Kansas City game.

Since then, Swift has been regularly attending Chiefs games to support Kelce. She was also on the field celebrating with Kelce when Kansas City won the Super Bowl in 2024.

Ad

Less than two weeks ago, Swift made her first appearance on Kelce's "New Heights" podcast.

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce hints at retirement after 2025 NFL season

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce- Source: Getty
Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce- Source: Getty

Travis Kelce has played his entire NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs since they drafted him in 2013. However, during an episode of the "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast in June, the TE has hinted that he might retire after the 2025 season.

Ad
“I mean, it’s the last one on the contract”, Kele said. “I don’t want to leave anything out there. I want to give it my all and make sure that I do this, you know, for the childhood dream in me...the kid in me that’s like, man, I want to make this sh** the best thing ever.”.

Kelce is entering the final year of the two-year, $34.25 million extension he signed with the Chiefs in April 2024. He has won three Super Bowls with the franchise and established himself as one of the greatest TE's to have played in the NFL.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications