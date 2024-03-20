"If Caleb Williams does not work, that's on him": Popular CFB analyst drops truth bomb on projected No. 1 pick's future

USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams is heavily touted to be the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL draft. If this becomes a reality, Williams will likely be bringing his talent to the Chicago Bears next season, as they hold the first choice.

However, Colin Cowherd said on Tuesday on "The Herd" that:

" If Caleb Williams doesn't work and he's a bust, that's on Caleb Williams."

The near certainty of Caleb Williams being drafted by the Chicago Bears seemed to be confirmed over the weekend when the Bears traded quarterback Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers to play behind Russell Wilson.

Fields was seen as the only piece standing in the Bears' way of drafting Williams, but with him gone, they have nothing to stop them from bringing the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner to the Windy City.

There are high expectations for Williams to help turn around a franchise that has not had a winning season since 2018.

But if Caleb Williams, like many recent first-round quarterbacks, does not bring the Bears success, Cowherd believes that the only one to blame is Williams himself.

Why is this the case?

Caleb Williams could work with an emerging offense and a strong OC in Chicago

After their three-win season in 2022, the Bears wanted to boost their offense for the 2023 season.

In that year's NFL draft, the Bears used most of their picks to help boost their offensive and defensive lines but also got Texas Longhorns running back Roschon Johnson, who made a small contribution in his rookie year.

However, their biggest pickup was wide receiver D.J. Moore from the Carolina Panthers. Moore recorded 1,364 yards and scored eight touchdowns and was a key part of the offense as Chicago won seven games last season.

Moore and Johnson will both be able to help Williams, but the Bears have also made a coaching change that may help him even more.

During the offseason, the Bears obtained Shane Waldron as their new offensive coordinator. He was previously the OC for the Seattle Seahawks and was heavily involved in the development of Geno Smith from a perennial backup QB to a Pro Bowler.

The Bears are doing everything to help their offense, meaning that if Caleb Williams underperforms, it's all on him.

