"Cheap labor for next 3 years or less": USC QB Caleb Williams' potential Chicago collaboration draws wild reactions from the football world

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Chicago Bears are poised to select USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the first overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Rapoport's report solidifies the speculation surrounding Williams' potential landing with the Bears, indicating that there is no longer any doubt about Chicago's intentions.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Williams' potential collaboration with Chicago has sparked varied reactions across the football world. A fan's comment encapsulates some of the sentiments swirling around Williams' potential move to Chicago, stating,

"Cheap Labor for the next 3 years or less!"

Expand Tweet

Here is how fans are reacting to the news:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Bears recently traded their quarterback, Justin Fields, to the Steelers. Fields' departure clears Williams' road to QB1 in Chicago. The team's actions demonstrate a serious commitment to making Williams the franchise quarterback.

Williams amassed 8,170 passing yards, 72 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions over two years with the USC Trojans, helping him win the 2022 Heisman Trophy.

Caleb Williams, however, expressed enthusiasm about the prospect of joining the Bears.

"If I get drafted by the Bears, I'll be excited," Williams said. "If they trade the pick, and I get drafted by someone else, I'm just as excited."

Deion Sanders warns Caleb Williams of Chicago's weather

Deion Sande­rs expressed worries about Caleb Williams, the USC quarterback, possibly getting drafted by the Chicago Bears as the top overall pick in 2024's NFL Draft.

On SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio, Sanders highlighted the chilly Chicago weather Williams will face, given the California native played in more moderate conditions in his career.

He pointed out the potential challenge of adjusting to Chicago's weather, especially considering the addition of extra NFL games in the season.

"Chicago’s cold, man. You gotta think about that kind of stuff when you’re taking a young man. You gotta factor in that stuff," Sanders said.

He contrasted this with players from colder regions like Ohio State, suggesting they might adapt better to Chicago's climate.

"Like see, when you take a guy from Ohio State and you bring him to Chicago, OK, I could understand that," Sanders added. "But from California to Chicago? Not only that, they added what? One or two more games in the NFL. Seventeen games"

Caleb Williams boasts an impressive resume as a transfer recruit from Oklahoma and a former Heisman Trophy winner at USC.