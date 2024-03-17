Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders is not just known for his talent to lead players on the gridiron but also for his well-versed pearls of wisdom on dealing with life.

With the CFB offseason going on in full swing, Coach Prime is promoting the launch of his new book, "Elevate and Dominate: 21 Ways to Win On and Off the Field."

Recently, Deion Sanders appeared on the 'Sway's Universe' podcast. He opened up about his mantra and technique for dealing with criticism and external judgments in life.

Coach Prime revealed that an individual only cares about external judgments if they are insecure about themselves and their lives. He then went on to talk about how a secure and confident person will never let outside criticism affect their life, both professionally and personally.

"Well that's called insecurity," Sanders said. "If you insecure you're gonna care. If you insecure you gonna read everything. If you insecure you gonna check all your comments. That's if you're insecure. If you secure you don't give a damn." (8:40)

Deion Sanders is focused on his own 'assignment' and goals, which is why negative external criticisms do not affect his life. He talked about his spiritual beliefs and how they have a positive impact on his daily life.

"How can what you think about me affect me? That shouldn't affect me or infect me. No. I don't get down like that", Coach Prime said.

"That is a sign of insecurity when I'm allowing you to affect and infect me. I ain't got time for that. Cause I'm on assignment. When you own assignments and you in your calling, man you ain't got time for foolishness. I'm on assignment and I'm aligned with the Lord so I'm good."

Last season, Deion Sanders coached the Colorado Buffaloes to an overall record of 4-8. Despite a good start, the Buffs were unable to maintain their momentum until the end of the season, leading to widespread criticism of Coach Prime's coaching abilities.

In the offseason, Sanders has worked extensively to revamp the Colorado roster, especially their offensive line. Thus, fans in Boulder have a lot of expectations from their team as they begin their new journey in the Big 12 conference this year.

Deion Sanders' manager reveals his biggest weapon

During a recent appearance on 'The Deal with Alex Rodriguez and Jason Kelly, Deion Sanders' manager and business partner, Constance Shcwartz-Morini, was questioned about Coach Prime's greatest weapon in his arsenal.

Morini replied that Coach Prime's faith and spiritual belief are the key reasons for his success and positive outlook toward life.

"His faith," she said. "And why I say that is because it's faith that makes him want to lift everyone around him. For a lot of critics, they are not listening to what he's saying... He's not talking about himself just to talk about himself."

