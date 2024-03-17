“This is Pele” - $45M worth Deion Sanders draws hilarious comparison between future grandchild and Brazil icon

NFL legend Deion Sanders will become a grandfather for the first time at the age of 56, as his daughter Deiondra is expecting her first child with her partner, R&B singer Jacquees.

The news was confirmed by Jacquees in his own Instagram post after Deiondra shared the news with her followers.

Coach Prime, who shares Deiondra and Deion Jr. with his first wife Carolyn Chambers, has already seen his daughter's sonogram and has some grand plans for his future grandchild, akin to the former Brazil's iconic soccer player.

"Not a football player. It says soccer. This is 'Pelé.' That's okay baby we're not going to have a football player," he said. (Timestamp 5:43).

Deion Sanders (worth $45 million per Celebrity Net Worth) also coaches two of his three other children (Shedeur and Shilo) with his ex-wife Pilar in Boulder.

Deion Sanders's oldest daughter Deiondra’s pregnancy stirred up a lot of emotions

Despite undergoing four myomectomy surgeries, Deiondra sympathizes with all the women who have gone through or are in a similar condition.

"I'm having this baby to give hope to all the other women that may be in my situation."

Deiondra explained that this was not a planned or expected pregnancy, but she believes it's something that God allowed to happen.

“I’m having a baby for all the high-risk moms that was scared everyday thinking they would miscarry,” she added.

Lastly, she did not forget to write that children are a gift from the Lord:

“The miracle growing in me is not just a coincidence but a divine blessing.”

