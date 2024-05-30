"If FORTNITE can get Metallica so can freakin EA": Fans react to Virginia Tech's 'Enter the Sandman' walkout song not being a part of EA Sports CFB 25

Fans reacted as the Virginia Tech's 'Enter the Sandman' walkout song was not included in EA Sports CFB 25. A few journalists and content creators experienced EA Sports College Football 25 first-hand before release at the publisher's office in Orlando.

The Athletic's Chris Vanni was also a part of this group, who described his overall experience of the gameplay and the different features included in the game, which returns following an 11-year hiatus.

Vanni also wrote in depth about the in-game experience of EA Sports College Football 25. He wrote about how he was hyped to walkout with Virigina Tech on the field with Metallica's 'Enter the Sandman', which is the program's walkout theme song.

Unfortunately, EA Sports could not get the licensing to Metallica's song, which resulted in a generic rock theme song being played during the Hokies walkout.

Fans took to the comment section to share their opinions on the same. One fan commented that if Fortnite could get Metallica, EA should also be able to do the same.

"If FORTNITE can get Metallica so can freakin EA"

Another expressed disappointment on the new updates of the highly anticipated game.

"The more we learn, the less heart this game seems to have"

One fan commented on how the publisher is 'cutting corners' to minize the cost of making the game.

"Disappointed. EA is worth BILLIONS. Cutting corners on what's suppose to be one of your biggest games ever is very on brand for EA"

Another stated that he expected something like this would happen.

"Now these I kind of expected. The music business sticklers when it comes to licensing. Wonder if either bands owns their own masters?"

One fan found an alternate solution to the problem, saying that he just play the song on Spotify during the walkout.

"Just gonna play Enter Sandman on Spotify when the entrances start"

What is the release date for EA Sports College Football 25?

EA Sports College Football 25 is scheduled to be released this year on July 19. The game comes in three editions, the standard edition, the deluxe edition and the MVP bundle edition, which also includes Madden 25.

Moreover, the game will initially release for the latest generation of consoles which are the PS5 and the XBox series X/S. So far, there's no confirmation on when the PC port of the game will be available for fans, but it's expected to be coming soon after its console release.