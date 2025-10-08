"If you give me $5 million, I'll make sure you alive": Trickster Shilo Sanders cracks up dad Coach Prime with new bait amid recent leg surgery

Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders received a hilarious offer from his son Shilo as he underwent a four-hour procedure on Tuesday to treat recurring blood clot issues in his left leg. Deion said that the surgery was an aspiration thrombectomy, which is part of his proactive approach to managing the condition.During the hospital visit, Shilo jokingly offered his father a deal.“If you give me five million dollars just to have it, I will make sure that you don't have to get surgery,” Shilo said. “I'll make sure you have the best care.”“ I know your care coming from,” Coach Prime humorously fired back. “I don't want nothing to do with your care.”However, Shilo gave one last attempt:“I might keep that too. If you give me $5 million, I'll make sure you alive.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis money-related interaction came just two days after Shilo went viral for telling a fan who asked for a donation to seek out his brother Shedeur instead.“I just got cut from the NFL,” Shilo said (via Newsweek). “I don’t got no money, bro. You got to go ask like Shedeur (Sanders). [My NIL money] is gone, bro. Y’all got to ask Shedeur. But look, if I get back in the league, I got you.”In October 2023, Shilo filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, citing more than $11.3 million in debt against assets totaling just $320,000. His fortunes seemed to improve when he signed a three-year, $2.965 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent.However, Shilo was released after the preseason finale in August, a day after punching a Buffalo Bills player. Bucs coach Todd Bowles called it “inexcusable”, and no team claimed him off waivers since then.Meanwhile, Shedeur was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft (No. 144 overall) and signed a $4.65 million rookie deal. His deal includes a $447,380 signing bonus and full guarantees of the same amount.Shilo jokes about relying on Coach Prime’s fortuneCoach Prime is one of the highest-paid head coaches in college football, as he signed a five-year, $54 million contract with Colorado this offseason. Shilo playfully admits he is still depending on his dad’s financial success after being released from the NFL.“I just got cut from the NFL, so I’m not trying to spend that much.” Shilo said (via Yardbarker). “I’m still waiting on my trust fund from my dad.”Shilo previously played at South Carolina and Jackson State before transferring to Colorado in 2023 to join his father’s program.