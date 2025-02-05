"If God could create a receiver, he'd create Jeremiah Smith" - CFB insider makes huge remarks about Ohio State standout

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith established himself as one of the most potent offensive weapons in college football while leading the Buckeyes to the national championship on Jan. 20. Smith is already one of the favorites for the 2025 Heisman Trophy (+1,500 according to BetMGM) due to his stellar performances in the college football playoffs.

During Tuesday's segment of "The Ultimate CFB Show," 247Sports analyst Cooper Petagna expressed praise for Smith's explosive abilities.

"My point with Jeremiah Smith is, I think he's the walking definition of what a generational talent is," Petagna said. "A guy with his size, 6'3, 215 pounds, with three straight years of 1,000 receiving yards and people say, 'Oh yeah, two years back in high school, the genetics, the cousin of Geno Smith.' You talk about a guy who broke every record at Ohio State. Receiving yards in a game, 187 against the No. 1 team in the country in the Rose Bowl. Big-time players make big-time plays in big moments."

Petagna further inserted the talented Smith into the conversation of the best-ever wide receivers to have ever played the game while making a huge claim.

"This is the guy over the last 35 years, you look at all the guys in the Hall of Fame, you look at all the guys in the NFL in receiving, there's maybe five guys that I would take at the same position. Randy Moss, Terrell Owens, Calvin Johnson, Julio Jones and Jerry Rice."

"The combination of the size, speed, the athleticism and ability to beat you anywhere on the field, take the top off the defense, the strength at the catch point, the dependability, all of it. If God could create a receiver, he'd create Jeremiah Smith and he's perfect in every single way."

Ryan Day explains Jeremiah Smith's iconic catch

During Tuesday's segment of the "Joel Klatt Show," national championship-winning coach Ryan Day was full of praise for Jeremiah Smith and he broke down his iconic 56-yard catch in the national championship game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

“We had said this in a meeting," Day said. "If we’re in a situation like this and we have Jeremiah Smith one-on-one to the field with the game on the line, would you take that chance? And everybody in the room said yes."

"So that decision was already made. And then it was a matter of just going in and doing it. There’s a great picture on the sideline of that ball in the air, and you can see our entire sideline looking up at the ball saying, ‘if he catches this, we’re going to be National Champions.’”

Jeremiah Smith already refuted claims about a potential entrance into the transfer portal and during his national championship game postgame news conference outlined his desire to win more national championships with the Buckeyes in the coming years.

