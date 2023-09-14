"If guys want security in their position": Nick Saban discloses what Alabama QBs should do to get the starting quarterback job

Nick Saban's Alabama football faces a hard time after a double-digit loss against Texas Longhorns in Week 2 at 34-24. The heartbreaking upset has fans and supporters questioning Alabama's course of action in the upcoming matches.

Amidst the turmoil, Nick Saban has answered the questions about the current QB situation. Saban shed light on what it takes to get the starting QB job per his assessment.

"Nick Saban, asked Wednesday about starting QB: 'If guys want security in their position, they need to play well. Everybody on our team knows that. ... We'll constantly evaluate that position as we do every other position," wrote Mike Rodak, 247Sports.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

Nick Saban's Prevailing doubts for Alabama Football

Expand Tweet

Nick Saban has been vocal about the support of his team. He second-guessed his choice of QB Jalen Milroe in the game against Texas after the first half. However, Jalen Milroe's touchdown drive gave Alabama a 16-13 lead in the third quarter. Hence, Saban was convinced to hold on to Milroe.

“I did, but when he put the drive together to go down the field and score … I thought that gave him a lot of confidence.”

Milroe and the Alabama offense faced a hard time, facing the Texas Longhorns defense. They struggled to find the end zone while the O-Line struggled to protect their passer.

Alabama Football's ranking and challenges ahead

Following the mediocre play, Alabama's ranking fell from No.3 to No. 10 in the latest AP Top 25 poll. As opposed to them, Texas moved up from No. 11 to No. 4 boasting their solid comeback.

Expand Tweet

Alabama has slipped to a lower ranking and is yet to face Tennessee, LSU and Ole Miss ahead according to the schedule. Tennessee is ranked at No. 11, LSU at No. 14 and Ole Miss at No. 17.

Alabama Crimson Tides, not only need to avoid any further losses but provide an answer to the QB battle which remains partially in place as of now.