How fast is Jalen Milroe? Taking a closer look at the Alabama QB's 40-yard dash time and fitness records

Alabama QB Jalen Milroe has gone on to impress coach Nick Saban, who named him the starting QB for the team when they faced Middle Tennessee in their season opener.

Without disappointing, Milroe went on to put up a spectacle, racking up 194 passing yards and five total TDs (3 passing and 2 rushing) to his name. As the Alabama Crimson Tide emerged victorious in that game with a 56-7 scoreline, they now have an even more difficult task ahead of them as they face the Texas Longhorns in their next game of the season.

It means that Jalen Milroe, along with other QB1 hopefuls Ty Simpson and Tyler Buchner, will have to step it up a notch if they want to continue with the momentum they have built for themselves.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Saban made it clear that there is still a chance for Buchner and Simpson to be named as the starter on the roster if they go on to impress him as Milroe did. So the window of opportunity to be the team's QB1 is still open for competition.

During that game, Milroe gave us a glimpse of his potential speed and his ability to be a dual-threat QB. So this makes us wonder, how fast is Jalen Milroe?

Paul Constantine, director of applied science in Alabama stated that Milroe reached a top speed of 22 miles per hour against Middle Tennessee. He stands at 6-foot-2 and weighs around 212 lbs. So this speed that he possesses makes him a big threat to rivals who are facing him on the gridiron.

Expand Tweet

Coming out of Obra D. Tompkins High School in Texas, Milroe recorded 4.64 seconds in the 40-yard dash. This was just another example of how he can transform into a reliable and dangerous dual-threat QB, who can make pinpoint passes as well as rush with the ball. Apart from this, he also recorded an impressive 34.80 inches in vertical jump.

He then joined Alabama for his debut in 2021, where he redshirted his freshman season as a backup to Bryce Young, who was drafted first overall by the Carolina Panthers in the NFL this year.

Tim Tebow heaps praise on Jalen Milroe

Former Heisman-winning QB Tim Tebow praised Jalen Milroe for his speed, as he talked about how he possesses all the qualities to be a leader on the field. He said that he believes the young QB can go on to be an asset for Nick Saban if he continues to perform at the top of his game

Expand Tweet

"Jalen Milroe is someone that I believe has won the locker room with his leadership. He's so likable. I think he's galvanized the locker room and proved his deep ball accuracy. This kid is an absolute freak. He's a legit 4.4 (40-yard dash) guy can also run over people", Tebow said on ESPN.

Tebow further went on to talk about how the situation in the Alabama locker room right now is similar to the time when they had a national championship team in 2016 with quarterbacks Blake Sims, Jake Coker, and Derrick Henry. He also shed light on the strong offensive line that the team possesses this year as well.

"It's back to the future for them because they're going back to Jake Coker, Blake Sims, Derrick Henry. They have three offensive linemen weighing over 350 pounds. It will have you buckle up your chinstrap and get ready for a physcial fight. And I believe Jalen Milroe will add to that with his deep ball passing, play action and his ability to run in short yardage and the red zone", he said.

As fans gear up for another exciting game between Alabama and Texas, one cannot help but ponder over who will be the starting QB for that game. If it is Jalen Milroe again, then it will be a real test of his abilities on the gridiron against one of the toughest opponents in this college football season.