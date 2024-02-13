"If I was going to coach, I’d stayed at Alabama forever": Nick Saban sets the record straight on his likelihood of coaching again

In an interview with podcaster Michael Turner at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, the legendary football coach Nick Saban addressed his retirement decision.

Saban was asked why he continued dodging coaching opportunities at Arizona State, Pac-12 and Big 12 during his illustrious career and if he would ever return to the coaching ranks.

On the possibility of coaching elsewhere, Saban responded with loyalty to his one and only team.

“If I was going to coach, I would stay at Alabama forever.”

Saban’s journey takes a new turn as he joins ESPN as a media analyst, contributing to shows like College GameDay, NFL draft coverage and the coverage of SEC Media Days in July.

"I'll do my best to offer additional insights and perspectives to contribute to College GameDay,” Saban said. “The ultimate Saturday tradition for college football fans."

5-time SEC Coach of the Year, Saban retired last month after 17 seasons at Alabama, who led the Crimson Tide to six national championships.

Nick Saban’s coaching

Former college football head coach Nick Saban

In his 28-year college coaching career, Saban won seven national championships, 12 conference titles and 19 bowl games, and never had a losing season (except Michigan State's middling seasons of 1996 and 1998).

He coached at Toledo, Michigan State, LSU and Alabama. Saban transformed the Crimson Tide into a dynasty, winning 201 games in 17 seasons, more than any other coach in that span.

He also briefly coached the Miami Dolphins in the NFL but returned to college football to cement his legacy. Saban is one of the greatest coaches of all time, with a 292-71-1 record in the FBS, ranking 6th in wins and 12th in NCAA history.

Nick Saban: Iconic journey ahead at ESPN

ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro praised Saban's addition to the team, who has appeared on College GameDay, the network's flagship pregame show, along with Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and Pat McAfee.

"Nick Saban is a singular, iconic presence in college football," Pitaro said. "He is also an extremely gifted communicator, who will immediately add even more credibility, authority, and entertainment value to ESPN, including our esteemed College GameDay show."

