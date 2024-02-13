Kristen Saban was left disappointed by the Super Bowl commercials on Sunday. Nick Saban's daughter took to X to express her disappointment in no uncertain terms. The 28-year-old even went on to ask what was happening in that regard.

The Super Bowl commercials have become a tradition for brands to maximize their visibility every year. A single slot goes for millions of dollars, and many companies have created creative and captivating commercials over the years. But according to Kristen, that wasn't the case this year.

Here is what the former Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, had to say about the commercials during Super Bowl 58:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“None of these commercials have been good. What is happening.”

Expand Tweet

The Super Bowl is the biggest sporting event in the U.S., with millions tuning in to catch the epic clash. The commercials during the coverage go for exorbitant amounts, estimated at $7 million for a 30-second slot.

Beyoncè featured in a Verizon advertisement this year and used it to announce her new country album "Act II," which will be released on March 29. There isn't a market like the Super Bowl.

Other brands with commercials on the big day were Oreos, Pringles, Mountain Dew, Doritos, M&M and more. Stars like Jennifer Aniston, Ben Affleck, Christopher Walken, Jenna Ortega and more, apart from Beyoncè, starred in several campaigns.

Also read: Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban reveals reason why she goes to Super Bowl parties via latest IG post

Fans endorse Kristen Saban's take on Super Bowl LVIII commercials

The football world seemed to agree with Kristen Saban about this year's Super Bowl commercials. Many fans echoed their disappointment, some even suggesting that it has become too expensive for creativity. Others weren't happy with some campaigns being cut short during the live telecast before their best part.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

According to this fan, the brands "wanted to disappoint" the viewers:

Expand Tweet

Another fan linked it to Kristen's father, Nick Saban's retirement:

Expand Tweet

But some fans pointed out their favorite ads:

Expand Tweet

The Kansas City Chiefs took the Lombardi Trophy home again, their third title in five years, defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime to clinch Sunday's Super Bowl 58. With this, the Chiefs became the first team to retain the Super Bowl title since the 05 New England Patriots, thus cementing their status as a dynasty.

What did you think of the commercials this year? Do share your thoughts in the comments.

Also read: 5 companies with most Super Bowl commercials