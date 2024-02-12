  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal Sarkisian gushes over $800 million worth Beyonce announcing music with Super Bowl commercial - “SO intentional”

Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal Sarkisian gushes over $800 million worth Beyonce announcing music with Super Bowl commercial - “SO intentional”

By Shivam Pratap Singh
Modified Feb 12, 2024 20:57 IST
Loreal Sarkisian, Beyonce
Loreal Sarkisian is a fan of Beyonce's way of building up to her music drop.

Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian, gushed over the news of Beyonce dropping new music on Instagram. She shared one of the singer’s Instagram posts in a country setting in Texas, hinting at the genre of the new album. This comes after a Super Bowl advertisement from Verizon earlier hinted at the same, which for Loreal was an intentional move.

During the Super Bowl event, worth $800 million, Beyoncé made a joke about how something would break the internet, referring to Verizon's 5G network.

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟🏈
View Full Rankings
“The Super Bowl commercial and the post! She is SO intentional,” the celebrity stylist wrote in her Instagram story.
Loreal said this on Beyonce's music drop.
Loreal said this on Beyonce's music drop.

The new album from Beyoncé is part of her ‘Renaissance’ era, a three-act project she first revealed in July 2022. When the first album came at that time, she referred to it as ‘Act I.’

According to the new album announcement after the Super Bowl commercial this year, the next album, ‘Act II', will be released on March 29. She followed up the announcement with a post on Instagram that Loreal reshared while reacting to the news.

Also read: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal Sarkisian gushes over former MLB star Mallex Smith’s latest hype video of himself

When Loreal Sarkisian fangirled over Kim Kardashian’s new look

Recently, the Longhorns' first lady’s attention was caught by the new look of Kim Kardashian. She reshared Kim’s look in her black see-through gown with a fire emoji.

The Longhorns first lady has been a constant presence for the Texas football program’s fanbase. She always comes up with new game-day looks, which garner a lot of attention in the college football world.

Are you excited about Beyoncé’s new album? Do share your thoughts in the comments.

Also read: $5,000,000 worth Steve Sarkisian gushes over wife Loreal Sarkisian’s latest IG pictures ft. $5340 worth Gucci bag

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...