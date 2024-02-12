Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian, gushed over the news of Beyonce dropping new music on Instagram. She shared one of the singer’s Instagram posts in a country setting in Texas, hinting at the genre of the new album. This comes after a Super Bowl advertisement from Verizon earlier hinted at the same, which for Loreal was an intentional move.

During the Super Bowl event, worth $800 million, Beyoncé made a joke about how something would break the internet, referring to Verizon's 5G network.

“The Super Bowl commercial and the post! She is SO intentional,” the celebrity stylist wrote in her Instagram story.

Loreal said this on Beyonce's music drop.

The new album from Beyoncé is part of her ‘Renaissance’ era, a three-act project she first revealed in July 2022. When the first album came at that time, she referred to it as ‘Act I.’

According to the new album announcement after the Super Bowl commercial this year, the next album, ‘Act II', will be released on March 29. She followed up the announcement with a post on Instagram that Loreal reshared while reacting to the news.

When Loreal Sarkisian fangirled over Kim Kardashian’s new look

Recently, the Longhorns' first lady’s attention was caught by the new look of Kim Kardashian. She reshared Kim’s look in her black see-through gown with a fire emoji.

The Longhorns first lady has been a constant presence for the Texas football program’s fanbase. She always comes up with new game-day looks, which garner a lot of attention in the college football world.

