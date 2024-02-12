$5,000,000 worth Steve Sarkisian gushes over wife Loreal Sarkisian’s latest IG pictures ft. $5340 worth Gucci bag

Loreal Sarkisian, the "First Lady of Texas Football," is at it again, leaving Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian gushing at his wife's style. Loreal has been turning heads with her fashion choices, from dissecting celebrity outfits on social media to unveiling her chic gameday ensembles.

On Saturday, the former collegiate track star posted pictures on her Instagram feed, which amassed over 5,000 likes. Swaying away from the glam look, Loreal kept it simple this time, wearing an off-shoulder white gown with silver heels. She complimented her outfit with a silver Gucci bag worth $5340.

"…I do this very well ☺️ XOLO 🤍," she wrote in the caption.

The Longhorns coach, whose net worth is estimated to be around $5 million, couldn't help but admire the stunning looks of his wife. He commented on Loreal's post:

"😍😍😍"

Screenshot via Instagram

Steve Sarkisian's wife seems to like high-end bags, as she's often pictured carrying one. A week earlier, she teased her Instagram followers with glimpses of her collaboration with fashion brand Balmain.

She dazzled with an all-black outfit featuring an off-shoulder midi dress, black boots and a Balmain black leather bag worth $1700.

Loreal Sarkisian x Balmain was a hit

The fashion-forward wife of Texas coach Steve Sarkisian has struck a chord with fashion enthusiasts, showing her style prowess through a collaboration with renowned fashion house Balmain.

Her recent Aspen trip, linked to the collaboration, was a resounding success, as she shared a glamorous reel on Instagram featuring a myriad of outfits. Expressing gratitude to Balmain, Loreal posted:

"Aspen Recap…thank you so much Balmain for having me 🖤 #snowball #Balmain."

Loreal has become a beloved figure in Austin, captivating fans with her glamorous lifestyle. Foraying into high-profile fashion collaborations, she’s on her way to becoming a trendsetter.

