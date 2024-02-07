Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian, took her fashion game to the next level, collaborating with huge fashion outlets like Balmain, Givenchy, etc. Recently, she completed her Aspen trip connected to the collaboration that she announced last week.

She shared her experience with the French fashion behemoth by uploading a reel on Instagram, showcasing all of the many outfits she donned.

"Aspen Recap…thank you so much Balmain for having me 🖤

#snowball #Balmain" she wrote in the caption.

From gushing over celebrity outfits on social media to her stunning gameday outfits, Texas HC's wife is carving a unique space for herself.

When did Loreal Sarkisian announce the Balmain collaboration?

The "First Lady of Texas Football" made waves in the fashion scene last week when she teased a collaboration with the $522 million French fashion house Balmain.

In an Instagram post, Loreal showcased her fashion-forward sense, sporting a white Balmain-Paris top paired with a jacket and patterned joggers featuring pink stripes.

The ensemble was completed with a stylish black bag and white sneakers. Loreal hinted at the collaboration with the caption:

"Balmain x Aspen loading… #travelday XOLO 🤍."

Just a couple of days ago, Loreal continued to captivate followers with a series of pictures flaunting an all-black outfit featuring an off-shoulder midi dress, black boots, and a leather overcoat.

She rocked a Balmain black leather bag worth $1700, featuring the brand's iconic golden logo. Loreal expressed her bold style, captioning the post:

"Red lips and leather go together …real bad!#aspen #balmain."

As a seasoned wardrobe stylist and businesswoman, Loreal has become a fan-favorite in Austin with her glamorous and adventurous lifestyle.

Is Loreal Sarkisian one of the most fashionable WAGs when it comes to college football? Mention your thoughts below.