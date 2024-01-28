Loreal Sarkisian, wife of Steve Sarkisian fangirls over $1,700,000,000 worth Kim Kardashian’s stunning new look

Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal Sarkisian has lately been hitting the headlines for her fashion outlook and style statement. The First Lady of the Texas Longhorns is a stylist, philanthropist and sports consultant-personal coach.

Loreal recently had a fangirl moment on Instagram as she complimented one of the internet's most sensational divas - Kim Kardashian.

Sarkisian posted an Instagram story, featuring Kim's recent post in which she wore a black see-through gown with a heavy necklace for Maison Margiela's show at the Paris Fashion Week. Loreal captioned her post:

"🔥"

Screenshot via Instagram

Have a look at the post by Kim Kardashian:

"Mystical Magical Margiela @maisonmargiela ✨🔪♾️ @jgalliano"

A fan favorite in Austin, Loreal has been an omnipresent figure for the Longhorns throughout the 2023 college football season, with her game-day outfits getting quite the attention.

Loreal Sarkisian gets more attention than Matthew McConaughey

The glamorous wife of Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian is leaving a lasting impression on college football enthusiasts.

Loreal's distinctive fashion choices during Texas games have made her a sensation among fans, rivaling even the attention garnered by actor Matthew McConaughey.

In response to the buzz, Loreal expressed her gratitude on Instagram, stating:

"WOW!...the love is real! I appreciate y'all. So happy to know I inspire you all!! That's what it's about!"

Screenshot via Instagram

Known as a CFB fashionista, Loreal shared insights into her style philosophy with Texas Monthly, emphasizing her mother's belief in wearing what enhances one's individuality, rather than conforming to trends. She has often embraced the Longhorns' burnt orange on game days.

