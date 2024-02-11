Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal Sarkisian gushes over former MLB star Mallex Smith’s latest hype video of himself

Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian, is a true fan of sports. The Texas Longhorns first lady took to Instagram to gush over baseball outfielder Mallex Smith's hype video. She reshared an Instagram reel from the baseball star, showcasing the highlights of his return to the baseball field.

Loreal is known for her sense of style on college football gamedays and beyond. But she also makes it a point to celebrate developments in the field of sports, football or any other under the sun. The latest in the long line is Smith, who once was a Major League Baseball star.

Here is the IG story shared by the Texas Longhorns first lady Loreal Sarkisian, amplifying the hype video from Mallex Smith.

The IG story shared by Steve Sarkisian's wife.

The original video was shared by Smith himself, who was hyping himself up. The video showcases the highlights of Smith's time with Tomateros de Culiacan in the Mexican League. The outfielder can be seen smashing home runs, as well as showcasing his outfield skills.

“Yo regreso (I return),” Smith wrote in the caption.

Before going into the Mexican league, Smith played for the Atlanta Braves, Tampa Bay Rays and the Seattle Mariners. He made his MLB debut in 2016 for the Braves and played a total of five seasons at the top level. In those five years, the outfielder had 378 hits with a batting average of .255. Smith also hit 13 home runs in MLB, playing a total of 442 games.

When Loreal Sarkisian hyped up the new Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris

This wasn't the first time that Loreal Sarkisian hyped up someone in the world of sports. When the Atlanta Falcons hired Raheem Morris as their new head coach after the 2023 NFL season, Steve Sarkisian's wife rejoiced, sharing her happiness with fans. She wrote a sweet message for the new coach.

“Couldn't be more happy for our family Raheem and Nikki! God is so amazing,” Loreal said at the time.

Apart from these, Loreal also celebrated when her husband got a new senior football analyst for his staff. Super Bowl champions William Gay joined the Longhorns staff in that capacity.

