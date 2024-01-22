Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian, has been vocal in her support for the Texas Longhorns. She took to Instagram to react to the news of a new hire in Austin. Her enthusiastic response showed that she fully endorsed the new hire.

The Longhorns have hired former NFL defensive back William Gay as their new senior football analyst. Gray had a standout career as a pro and can be seen as a valuable addition to the Longhorns staff.

Here is what head coach Loreal Sarkisian said as the former Super Bowl champion William Gay joined the Texas Longhorns:

“850 stand up,” Loreal wrote in her Instagram story, while sharing the news.

850 is considered an angel number with great significance. It means that one is meant to achieve great things, and dreams should not be given up on.

Gay was a reliable cornerback and DB for the Pittsburgh Steelers for most of his NFL career, which spanned from 2007 to 2017. He was part of the Steelers team that won the Super Bowl XLIII in 2008, their sixth title.

He briefly played for the Arizona Cardinals, their Super Bowl opponents, in 2012 before returning to the Steelers in 2013. After retiring as a player, he became a coaching intern with the Steelers and then the defensive backs coach at Missouri State.

Loreal Sarkisian’s hint on husband Steve Sarkisian's wardrobe in the 2024 season

Loreal Sarkisian is a fashion buff, and it might reflect on her husband, Steve Sarkisian's wardrobe next season. The luxury stylist took inspiration from rapper Pharrell Williams and promised that the Longhorns head coach's style would be something to see.

"...the wardrobe for @steve.sarkisian next season is going to be 🔥," she wrote in a story.

Loreal is known for her style, and her gameday outfits are a hit with the fans. Even Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban revealed that the Longhorns first lady inspired her fashion sense. It would be interesting to see how she influences her husband's style in the 2024 college football season.

