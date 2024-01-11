Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian, penned a heartfelt note on Instagram for the legendary Alabama Crimson Tide head coach and wished him a happy retirement. The Texas Longhorns first lady also went on to call him ‘family.’

Here is what Loreal had to say about Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban's retirement.

“An amazing career and an awesome human being! So thankful for Coach Saban and Mrs. T! Congrats on retirement! Family forever,” Loreal wrote in her Instagram story.

Coach Saban retired after 17 years in Tuscaloosa. He led the team during a golden era in which the Crimson Tide dominated the SEC and the college football world. Now that he is retiring, tributes to his legacy are coming in from all directions.

Coach Saban had an illustrious career as a football coach, spanning five decades. Starting at Kent State in 1973, he took on many jobs in those 50 years and wrote his name in the college football history books.

The 72-year-old won a record seven national titles, out of which six came in Alabama in the last 17 years. And he went on to end his career on a high note, leaving fans and experts in total disbelief.

Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal’s message to Coach Saban was also reshared by Kristen Saban. But that isn't the only way that the legendary head coach's daughter reacted to her dad’s retirement.

Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, amplified the heartfelt note Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian

Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban reacted to the news of her dad’s retirement with some tears, apart from re-sharing Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal Sarkisian’s heartfelt note. Calling it a 'bittersweet moment,' she shared her snap of wiping her tears with the fans on social media.

Kristen also pointed out that her father was the only college coach to win seven national titles, winning them in three different decades and never having a losing season throughout that time. Just some things that will keep him immortal in the minds of the fans for a long time to come.

Coach Saban just missed out on the national title in the just concluded college football season, losing in the playoffs semi-final to eventual champions the Michigan Wolverines.

