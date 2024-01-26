Loreal Sarkisian is as invested in football as her husband, Steve Sarkisian, be it college ball or the NFL. She recently took to Instagram to react to reports of the Atlanta Falcons hiring Raheem Morris as the new head coach for the organization. The Texas Longhorns' first lady wrote a sweet message for the departing Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator and his wife, Nicole.

The Falcons had been looking for a head coach since firing Arthur Smith at the end of the 2023 season. In the three years under Smith, the Falcons didn't really fire up and largely underperformed.

Here is how Loreal Sarkisian reacted to the news of the Atlanta Falcons hiring Raheem Morris as their new head coach:

“Couldn't be more happy for our family Raheem and Nikki! God is so amazing,” Loreal wrote in her Instagram story.

Morris held the defensive coordinator job for the Rams and won a Super Bowl title with the team. He also managed to help the Rams to a playoff berth despite the odds stacked against them due to major roster changes. It is set to be his second stint with the Falcons, having previously served as their assistant head coach and pass game coordinator from 2015 to 2019.

The Atlanta franchise went 7-10 for three straight seasons under Arthur Smith and would want to come back into playoff contention as soon as possible. They zeroed in on Morris despite interviewing the legendary Bill Belichick twice. That speaks volumes of the faith they are putting in Morris.

Loreal Sarkisian also celebrated a new Longhorns hire

Loreal Sarkisian follows developments in the football world very closely. Recently, she took to Instagram to celebrate the addition of Super Bowl champion William Gay to her husband Steve Sarkisian's staff in Austin. Gay joined the Longhorns as their new senior football analyst.

The Longhorns' first lady chose a very peculiar number to send a message to Gay on his new job. 850 is considered an angelic number associated with achieving great things.

