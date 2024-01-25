Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was seen as the frontrunner to land the Atlanta Falcons head coaching job. However, that is no longer the case as the franchise has appointed Raheem Morris as their new head coach.

Morris was the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams since 2021 and now lands a job with the Falcons. Morris spent six seasons with the Falcons from 2015 to 2020 as their wide receiver coach and was also their interim head coach in 2020.

With Morris becoming the new Falcons head coach, fans on social media trolled coach Belichick as he remains without a team.

Here's how fans reacted:

Bill Belichick hasn't interviewed with any other team than the Atlanta Falcons and many were left surprised by Morris' arrival in Atlanta. Now only the Washington Commanders and the Seattle Seahawks remain without a head coach and it will be interesting to see if Belichick lands there.

What's next for Bill Belichick?

As per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport Bill Belichick could sit out this year and return to NFL in 2025. With not many good openings left this season, this could be the best decision for the legendary head coach.

There is a high possibility that the Dallas Cowboys will part ways with Mike McCarthy once his contract runs out after this season and Belichick might become the top priority for Jerry Jones. Moreover, there is a possibility that the Cowboys head coaching job might become available during the next season itself if things go sideways for McCarthy. The Cowboys have a pretty good roster and a coach like Belichick can certainly bring the best out of him.

There is another team that could entice the former Patriots head coach and that is the Buffalo Bills. They are coming off a tough playoff exit once again and although Sean McDermott will return as their head coach next season, things could get interesting if the Bills don't start the season well or get knocked out in a disappointing fashion once again. As a result, not rushing to become another team's head coach at this moment will be the best decision for Belichick.

