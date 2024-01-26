Raheem Morris coaching history: Falcons HC’s journey in Pro Football explored

The Atlanta Falcons have employed Raheem Morris as their new head coach following a trying 2023 season. The long-time coordinator has been chosen to lead the Falcons into their new era and will be tasked with bringing the glory days back to the ATL.

Raheem Morris reportedly beat out notable competition for the head coach job in Atlanta, especially from arguably the greatest head coach in NFL history, Bill Belichick. This article will examine Raheem Morris' history and the challenges he had to overcome to reach this stage. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Raheem Morris' coaching career

Raheem Morris was a defensive back coach at his alma mater, Hofstra, before he got the call to coach in the NFL. Morris was doing his thing at the collegiate level before he was recruited by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2002 to become a defensive quality coach. Of course, the Newark, New Jersey native, accepted the job offer and thus began his career in the NFL.

Raheem Morris worked as a defensive quality coach for just one season in Tampa Bay before being promoted to defensive assistant in 2003. While serving in that capacity, Morris and the rest of the defensive staff contributed to the Buccaneers being one of the better-organized defenses in the league.

Following the 2005 NFL season, Morris left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL to join Kansas State University as their defensive coordinator. He occupied the role for just one season before the Buccaneers lured him back to the NFL with an offer to become the defensive backs coach.

Morris took the offer and was back on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, albeit with more responsibilities. Morris eventually took over the head coach job in Tampa Bay between 2009-2011 following the firing of iconic head coach, Jon Gruden. Morris had a decent spell in his first HC job, leading the Bucs to a 10-6 record in his second season. However, he was fired after a less-than-ideal start to 2011, putting him back in the labor market.

Morris didn't waste time getting a new gig after his dismissal from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Hofstra alum accepted a job with the Washington Redskins as their defensive backs coach.

Morris was later poached by the Atlanta Falcons, occupying numerous roles for six years. Morris was an assistant head coach, pass game coordinator, wide receivers coach, defensive coordinator, and interim head coach. He left the Falcons in 2021 after receiving an offer from the Los Angeles Rams.

With the Rams, Morris was the team's defensive coordinator under Sean McVay following the departure of Brandon Staley. Morris was essential to the Rams winning the 2022 Super Bowl, and he also helped the Rams complete a full-scale defensive rebuild in the 2023 NFL season.

At the end of the 2023 regular season, Raheem Morris was a hot commodity in coach searches. He eventually accepted the role as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons.