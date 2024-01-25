Why did Falcons ditch Bill Belichick? Exploring reasons behind franchise’s decision to hire Raheem Morris

The Atlanta Falcons are signing Raheem Morris as their new head coach. The former Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator was selected ahead of Bill Belichick and returns to the place where he had already been an interim head coach.

It was considered that Belichick was the clear frontrunner for the Falcons' head coaching position. So, why did the franchise's owner, Arthur Blank, eventually decide to appoint Raheem Morris?

This could be for a variety of reasons. However, the most important reason could be the amount of control Belichick would have desired over the team if he were to become their head coach.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Terry Fontenot, the Falcons' general manager, works closely with the franchise's CEO, Richard James McKay. They operate together for the betterment of the franchise, and it may have been much more difficult for them to handle things if Belichick had become the head coach.

Expand Tweet

A few days ago Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski spoke about how Arthur Blank should hand the franchise's full control to Bill Belichick and that was a clear indication of how things would have gone if Belichick ultimately landed in Atlanta.

The Falcons have a very young roster and it might have been tough for the legendary head coach to carry forward his usual standards with them. As a result, the franchise ultimately decided to bring in Morris who is well-loved by the players that he has coached.

Expand Tweet

Raheem Morris now has a big challenge ahead of him as he needs to figure out who is quarterback will be. Desmond Ridder has failed to impress in two years with the franchise and the team could look to bring in a new quarterback. A trade for Justin Fields looks like the best possible solution for the Falcons as he is a player who would fit well along with the players that they have on their roster.

Bill Belichick could wait till 2025 for new HC job

Kansas City Chiefs v New England Patriots

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Bill Belichick may sit out this season. With only the Seattle Seahawks and the Washington Commanders still having head coach openings, it would be ideal for Belichick to wait for other options.

Teams like the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, and Buffalo Bills could have openings next year based on how their season goes and they will be a great landing spot for Belichick.

Moreover, there is a possibility that some teams might part ways with their head coaches during the season and that could open an opportunity for Belichick to return to the league.

Expand Tweet