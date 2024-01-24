Rob Gronkowski urges Falcons owner Arthur Blank to ‘hand over’ franchise’s full control to Bill Belichick

Bill Belichick to the Atlanta Falcons seems to have cooled down in the past few days. The head coach has already met with the leaders of the organization twice, but no deal has been agreed - and while interest remains high, Atlanta is also taking a look at other candidates.

While Belichick's gig with the New England Patriots ended in an acrimonious way, there's no doubt about his quality and his track record as a head coach - he's without a doubt the greatest in the history of the league. As he pursues Don Shula's record of most wins ever by a head coach, former Patriots superstar Rob Gronkowski urged Arthur Blank to hand the Falcons' keys to Bill Belichick:

“I would 100% hand over to coach Belichick, he has a proven record of being able to handle it. He handled it very well for however long he was in New England, what was it 20 plus years in New England. He knows how to do it, he's got experience so hand it over to him. He's going to change the program over.”

Why did the Patriots and Bill Belichick part ways?

Bill Belichick is currently unemployed, as crazy as it sounds. The former New England Patriots head coach left the team after two straight losing seasons, with owner Robert Kraft and director Jonathan Kraft feeling that they should inject new blood inside the team. The four years have not been great, to say the least.

The greatest head coach of all time will be a highly-coveted candidate now that he's free to go to another team. While it's true that the previous seasons haven't been up to his standard, he still plans to coach and there's no doubt many teams will be looking after him, with the Atlanta Falcons still at the front.

The point about hiring Bill Belichick is that should he sign with any other team to get the record, he must not be given the final decision over player personnel. That's what ruined his stint with the Patriots in the final days, so get him to work with a general manager and let him just coach the team - the thing he's really good at.