Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning had himself a memorable week as his ninth-ranked Oregon Ducks were able to dominate at home against the Colorado Buffaloes, 42-6. There was a lot of trash talk before the game but the Ducks were able to dominate on the field and remain one of the top teams in the Pac-12.

However, Dan Lanning was not afraid to heap praise on the opposing coach as he spoke during his Monday press conference. He discussed the impact Deion Sanders has already made with the Colorado program.

But Lanning is in the business to win games no matter who is on the other side of things:

"He's done a lot for the game. He's building something over there. I think that's really, really clear. There's no secret there. But it wouldn't matter if I was playing my 10-year-old son on the other sideline. I'm gonna do everything I can to win. If I'm playing Bill Belichick, I'm gonna do everything I can to win." H/t On3

Dan Lanning has shown the ability to be aggressive and run a strong program. Nonetheless, it's interesting to see him sing praises to Deion Sanders after the game.

Did this win put Dan Lanning's Oregon Ducks in the conversation for the National Championship?

Dan Lanning has been an excellent coach with a winning pedigree for this Oregon Ducks team. Anytime a program is ranked inside the top 10, they have to be in the conversation for a National Championship. Lanning has a 14-3 record since taking over the Ducks last season and has all the ingredients to make a run at his third National Championship.

Lanning was a graduate assistant in the 2015 National Championship and the defensive coordinator in the 2021 National Championship with the Georgia Bulldogs before signing on to be the coach of the Oregon Ducks. Having that winning pedigree definitely helps and the roster he has does as well.

Having an experienced quarterback like senior Bo Nix and a defense that has allowed 10 or fewer points in three of four games this season definitely makes them a contender for the top prize in college football.

Who do the Oregon Ducks play this week?

The Oregon Ducks are on the road for another Pac-12 Conference matchup in Week 5 of the college football season. They are taking on the 1-3 Stanford Cardinal on Saturday night and are expected to dominate as they are listed as 27-point road favorites.