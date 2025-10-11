  • home icon
  "If James Franklin does this, Penn State goes natty": CFB fans speechless as Dan Lanning goes shirtless on electric College GameDay at Eugene

"If James Franklin does this, Penn State goes natty": CFB fans speechless as Dan Lanning goes shirtless on electric College GameDay at Eugene

By Garima
Modified Oct 11, 2025 15:28 GMT
Syndication: The Register Guard - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Register Guard - Source: Imagn

With the No. 3-ranked Oregon Ducks getting ready to play the No. 7-ranked Indiana Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon coach Dan Lanning took off his shirt live on ESPN’s “College GameDay” on Saturday to hype up the crowd.

Lanning joined the GameDay crew to talk about the contest. During the segment former Alabama coach Nick Saban asked how the Oregon crowd could help the team. Saban also hinted that Lanning should do something big to fire them up. Lanning turned to the crowd, took off his shirt, and joined GameDay analyst Pat McAfee, who also took off his shirt, in leading loud “Sco Ducks” chants.

The fans at the scene erupted, and so did fans on X.

“It is now a must win game in Eugene. Can’t go 0-2 on shirtless moments,” a fan said.
“If James Franklin does this during warmups, Penn State goes natty,” one fan wrote.
“This might be enough to make me root for Oregon today. Dan lanning is awesome,” one fan commented.
More comments followed.

“This is getting out of hand😂,” a fan wrote.
“Coach Franklin where you at,” one fan commented.
“Curt Cignetti’s, your move,” another fan said.

Also Read: "I'm not going anywhere": Dan Lanning pours water over critics' speculation of potential transition from Oregon

Dan Lanning on how Oregon plans to slow down Indiana

During the segment, Nick Saban asked Dan Lanning how Oregon plans to slow down Indiana’s tricky offense, which uses a lot of run-pass option plays to confuse defenses. Lanning said that his players need to stay disciplined and focus on their individual responsibilities.

"In a game like this, you kind of have to cheat the system,” Lanning said. “We're kind of halfway on this, and a little halfway on that. I always tell our players, 'You got to farm your lanes. Everybody's got a job. Do your job. Don't worry about doing somebody else's.'
"It'll be big to be able to take away their big wideouts on the perimeter, and they've got a great run game that we've got to be able to handle with the defensive line and the linebackers up front.”
Dan Lanning also spoke about how his team is doing after losing 10 players to the NFL draft last season, a program record. With a younger roster this season, there were questions about whether the Ducks could reach the same level of success they had during their undefeated regular season and Big Ten title run in 2024.

Lanning said you never really know what kind of team you have until they get out on the field and start playing. He said he is curious about how mature this group would be, given how young they are, but till now has been impressed with their maturity.

