"I'm not going anywhere": Dan Lanning pours water over critics' speculation of potential transition from Oregon

Dan Lanning is locked in with the Oregon Ducks. The popular head coach has reiterated his desire to stay with the Ducks despite rumors of potentially transitioning into a new role with another team.According to On3 Sports, Lanning is not leaving the Ducks; instead, he's focused on chasing a national championship with the side. While speaking to Chris Low, he said,&quot;I’ve been very clear and adamant that I’m not going anywhere. A lot of coaches use that as an opportunity to say, ‘OK, I’m either going to get a big raise where I’m at,’ or maybe they really want that other job.&quot;Lanning concluded,&quot;I don’t want any other jobs. I’ve got the job that I want.&quot;Lanning has been the head coach of the Oregon Ducks since 2022. He had previously served as a graduate assistant at Pittsburgh, a defensive backs coach at Sam Houston State, a graduate assistant at Alabama, a linebackers coach at Memphis, and a defensive coordinator at Georgia.Lanning has achieved great success at Oregon, compiling a 40-6 record, a Big Ten Championship, and the 2025 Stallings Award.What's next for Dan Lanning and Oregon?Dan Lanning led the Ducks to the college football playoffs in 2024, where they were beaten by eventual national champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes, in the quarterfinals. The Ducks secured their place in the playoffs by amassing a flawless 12-0 record in the regular season.The 2025 campaign has started in a similar fashion, with Dan Lanning leading his troops to a 5-0 record entering Week 7. Their most recent game was against the Penn State Nittany Lions, ending in a double overtime 30-24 victory for Lanning and Co. Next up is a home game against the Indiana Hoosiers.The Hoosiers, too, are unbeaten to start the season and are two games removed from beating the ninth-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini. That game ended in a 63-10 blowout and put the college football scene on notice.Lanning's side will look to nullify the Hoosiers' offensive threat and put up decent numbers when they're on the attack. It's a game that could signal the Ducks' intentions of going all the way in 2025.