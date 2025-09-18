"He's going to be a really special player": Dan Lanning drops his verdict on Big Ten underdog who will make it big in 2025

Oregon coach Dan Lanning led the Ducks to a 3-0 start to the season when they beat the Northwestern Wildcats 34-14 in Week 3 of college football action. The stars of the show have been returning quarterback Dante Moore and freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore, who have combined to devastating effect.

During the "Joel Klatt Show" on Thursday, Lanning lavished praise on Dakorien's talent and predicted that he would be a key piece in the Ducks' quest for glory this season (23:58).

"He's (Dakorien) gonna be very special," Dan Lanning said. "He already is really special for us. If you go and watch him block for us in practice, that's what gets you excited because I think he's figured out early on that the impact that he can make for the team isn't only when he has the ball.

"You can make an impact for your team the way you play every single down and he's really taken huge steps in that direction. He's gonna be a very special player. He's already hard to guard, he's dynamic with the ball in hand. He's a guy who's gonna create explosive plays because of how he blocks down the field, like that will be a special piece for us."

Dakorien Moore has tallied 144 yards on nine receptions, resulting in one touchdown, while adding 42 rushing yards on three carries, resulting in one touchdown for Dan Lanning's rampaging team.

How Dan Lanning was integral to Dakorien Moore's Oregon move

Dakorien Moore was a five-star prospect in the class of 2025 after starring for Duncanville High School, where he tallied 4,113 yards on 204 receptions, resulting in 48 touchdowns. He was heavily recruited by elite programs in college football, such as the Texas Longhorns, the LSU Tigers and the Ohio State Buckeyes, before opting to commit to the Oregon Ducks.

During an interview with On3, Moore revealed how Lanning's influence helped to lure him to Eugene.

“Their uniforms and their style, they’re just different. It’s unique, and it’s not really comparable to any other school I’m looking at," Dakorien Moore said. "I just think they have great coaches in general. Coach Dan Lanning knows how to judge people, and he is a good judge of character.

"And he’s really good at building relationships and getting people to trust him. I feel like that reels the great players in. And with Coach Adams, he’s just a well-rounded good coach, good mentor, and a good person to be around.”

Dakorien Moore's time at Oregon has coincided with the return of quarterback Dante Moore and the duo have contributed to the hype surrounding the Ducks during the 2025 season.

