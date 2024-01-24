"If you have outrageously deep pockets, lean into it": Former Alabama QB asks Ryan Day's Ohio State to embrace massive NIL funding

Ohio State’s football program is doing well on the college football scene, having spent $13 million in NIL funding for 2024 recruits. Greg McElroy, ESPN analyst and former Alabama quarterback, thinks the Buckeyes should flaunt their “deep pockets” and resources in this NIL era.

Coach Ryan Day has recruited top talent, including defensive star Caleb Downs from Alabama. McElroy believes OSU is redefining the game in the NIL era by securing top talent and retaining future NFL draft picks.

On Day's leadership to attract top-tier players to the Buckeyes, McElroy said:

"If you have outrageously deep pockets, if you have tremendous booster support. Man, lean into it. If you look at what's happened with the NIL support that Ohio State has garnered in the last two weeks, it's off-the-charts good.

“They've always had deep pockets. They've always been in a great position to land top players. But now they're able to retain future NFL draft picks to stay another year because the NIL support and roster retention is so significant.”

Ohio State has already shelled out $10 million in player retention

According to sources, this hefty $10 million sum covers player retention, transfer portal additions and early enrollees. In recent months, the Buckeyes have been on a recruitment spree, securing former Alabama quarterback Julian Sayin, a five-star recruit. Sayin was ESPN's No. 3 overall prospect in the class of 2024.

Another standout quarterback, Air Noland, is also on board. Joining them are former Kansas State QB Will Howard, safety Caleb Downs and center Seth McLaughlin.

Reportedly, Will Howard is set to lead as the starting signal-caller next year. When Howard wraps up, the battle for the starting spot will intensify between Noland, Sayin, and the promising class of 2025 QB Tavien St. Clair.

