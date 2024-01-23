$2.9 million worth CJ Stroud reportedly donates chunk of his wealth back to Ohio State for student athletes' welfare

Ohio State alum CJ Stroud, now with the Houston Texans, isn't just scoring touchdowns on the field. The quarterback made a massive donation to Ohio State's NIL collective during his first season with the Texans.

"The Foundation" announced that Stroud has become their first former student-athlete partner turned major donor. He is now the official Founders Club platinum donor.

Before entering the NFL, the two-time Heisman finalist at Ohio State, whose NIL deals were valued at an impressive $2.9 million, reportedly donated a chunk of his wealth.

The tweet from The Foundation expresses gratitude to Stroud, hailing him as "truly a Buckeye for life."

“Proud that CJ Stroud is our first former student athlete partner to become a major donor and “pay it forward” as he paves the way for those to come next,” The Foundation announced via tweet. “Thanks so much for your support of THE Foundation CJ. You are truly a Buckeye for life!”

While the exact amount isn't disclosed, On3 reports Stroud's donation falls between $50k and $100k to 'THE Foundation.' Stroud spent two standout seasons as Ohio State's starting quarterback.

CJ Stroud, the Houston Texans' second-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, amassed 4,108 passing yards (ranked 8th in the league), 23 touchdowns (tied for 13th), and a commendable 57.6 QBR (15th), despite throwing only 5 interceptions (tied for 77th).

Texans quarterback CJ Stroud aspires beyond rookie success

Reflecting on the playoff journey and the incredible end of his season, he mentioned that he wants to be the best version of himself.

"I want to be the best," Stroud said. "I don't want to be the best rookie or the best second-year player. I want to be the best.”

“I'm just super thankful for God and Christ for really just having a rookie year like I had," he added. “To be able to be mentioned with a whole bunch of greats and be playing against greats, it's just a blessing."

Quarterback CJ Stroud

Stroud's pivotal role in propelling the Texans to the playoffs included a remarkable 274-yard, three-touchdown debut against the Cleveland Browns.

According to ESPN, CJ Stroud is the youngest quarterback to win a playoff game since 1950, surpassing former QB Michael Vick.

