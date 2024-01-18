"You are a pathetic organization" : NFL fans crucify NBC for editing C. J. Stroud thanking God in viral post game video

C.J. Stroud has been impressive in his rookie season with the Texans, leading them to the playoffs. Stoud proved himself with a stellar performance in the Wild Card round in the 45 - 14 win over the Browns. However, a controversy arose after the game in his postgame interview with Kathryn Tappen of NBC Sports.

It looks as though NBC possibly edited the interview, leaving out where the rookie quarterback thanks God:

“First and foremost, I just want to give all glory and praise to my Lord, Jesus Christ.”

This upset NFL fans as they went to X (Twitter) to express their outrage towards NBC for their actions:

More fans took to the social media platform to let their feelings be known over the alleged censorship of Stroud:

C.J. Stroud has thanked God in every postgame interview he has done. Before this year's NFL Draft, he explained to Fox News Digital about the importance of his faith:

“It’s what’s kept me grounded even through my season. Football has a lot of ups and downs, it has a lot of twists and turns, but at the end of the day, it’s all about your foundation. And something that’s set my foundation is my faith."

In the win over the Cleveland Browns, Stroud threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns. He tied Sammy Baugh, Brock Purdy, and Dak Prescott for the most touchdowns thrown by a rookie quarterback in a playoff game. The Houston Texans star will lead the team on the road to face Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

C.J. Stroud and his resume for Offensive Rookie of the Year

The second overall pick in this year's NFL Draft is all but a lock for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. In 15 starts for the Texans, he threw for 4,108 yards with 23 touchdowns to just five interceptions.

Only Andrew Luck (4,374) and Justin Herbert (4,336) had more yards in their rookie seasons. It is the fifth-best season in Texans history in a single season.

C.J. Stroud's 23 touchdowns are tied for the fifth by a rookie signal-caller. In terms of this season, he finished eighth in passing yards and sixth in passer rating (100.8).