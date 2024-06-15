“I'm not trying to sound weak” - Deion Sanders’ eldest son Bucky expresses gratitude to his mom Carolyne Chambers for motivating him

Deion Sanders' son Deion Sanders Jr. expressed gratitude towards his mom Carolyne Chambers, according to an op-ed on ‘Thee Pregame Show' website.

He recalled a 2019 sermon given by Chambers and said that it sounded like she was talking directly to him. According to Sanders Jr., that sermon encouraged him to keep going at a time when he was feeling lost.

Bucky is the oldest son from Coach Prime's first marriage with Chambers and the second of a total of five siblings. He started out as a football player but soon found his calling in the entrepreneurial world. But the journey wasn't easy and there was a time when he felt completely lost.

Here is what the Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders' son Deion Sanders Jr. said about his mother Carolyne Chambers’ sermon from 2019.

“I’m not trying to sound weak. I felt like she was literally talking to me, and I’m editing this video taking pictures with people and she in the back saying, 'Don’t lose hope; don’t give up….' We literally prayed for all of this,” Thee Pregame Show op-ed quoted him as saying.

NCAA Football: Southern Methodist University Mustangs wide receiver Deion Sanders, Jr. (2) in action.

Bucky played college football as a wide receiver for the SMU Mustangs back in 2015 and 2016. But he wanted to do something different and established his own ‘Well Off Forever' brand.

Starting it out as an apparel and accessories line, he soon became a social media tycoon through ‘Well Off Media'.

Deion Sanders Jr. is now one of the leading names in social media content marketing, handling clients like the Colorado Buffaloes football program and Coach Prime himself. It is a journey of not giving up and he has his mom Carolyne Chambers to thank for it.

Deion Sanders Jr. recapped Carolyne Chambers’ latest graduation day

Carolyne Chambers might be the mother of three kids but that hasn't stopped her from achieving what she wants for herself.

Recently, her son Deion Sanders Jr. shared a recap from her most recent graduation day, which transpired last month. The Instagram post contained snaps from the day along with a clip in which Chambers talked about the number of degrees she has after getting two that day.

“It’s a beautiful thing,” he wrote in the caption.

Chambers now holds five degrees in total. She had graduated from the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary at the age of 58 in May. Her son can be heard telling her that it was exactly how it was supposed to be. That is how the duo keep each other motivated.