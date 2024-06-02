“It’s a beautiful thing” - Coach Prime’s son Deion Sanders Jr. shares recap from mother Carolyne Chambers’ graduation

Last month, Deion Sanders’ ex-wife Carolyne Chambers celebrated her graduation and Deion Sanders Jr. was present with his mother on that day. Nearly a month later, he took to Instagram to share a recap of the day. He also showed the fans the graduation degree that his mother received after completing her theology education.

Chambers graduated from the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary at the age of 58. She revealed that she got two degrees on the day of her graduation and that takes her total degree count to five.

Here is what the Colorado Buffaloes head coach's son Deion Sanders Jr. had to say while throwing back to his mother Carolyne Chambers’ graduation.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“It’s a beautiful thing,” he wrote in the caption of the Instagram post while tagging his mom.

Trending

The first snap showed the mother-son duo posing together at the ceremony while Chambers posed with her degree alone in the second snap of the carousel. In the clip among these photos, Coach Prime's ex-wife talked about the five degrees she has got. These include accounting, business, and psychology among others.

“I love it. That's how it's supposed to be man. That's excellence,” Deion Sanders Jr. is heard saying in the video.

Chambers runs a successful business as a realtor but her hunger for education hasn't been satisfied. Her son Bucky also runs many successful businesses but still made time to attend his mom’s big day.

Deion Sanders Jr.’s hilarious take on dad Deion Sanders' parenting

Deion Sanders Jr. shared a hilarious video showing some very competitive dads. The clip showcased fathers playing different sports with their kids ranging from toddlers to very young. But one thing common among all the dads was that they didn't let their kids win. According to Bucky, that was the kind of dad Deion Sanders was.

“This is the type of dad Coach Prime was,” he wrote in the caption of the post made through his father's handle.

While the first dad beat his daughter in a dash, another denied his kid a score while playing basketball. The last part of the clip showed a man hitting his kid for a homer after being hit by a ball earlier. Coach Prime's kids all turned out to be ultra-competitive athletes who carried that attitude into any field they went to. So was the Colorado head coach right in being that way?