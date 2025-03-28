"In the Heisman conversation for damn sure": Arch Manning's limited 2024 footage receives approval from anonymous coach

Arch Manning has only two career starts under his belt. The Texas quarterback is still regarded as one of the best passers in college football entering the upcoming season. ESPN's Adam Rittenberg ranked the top signal-callers in the nation in a list on Thursday.

He tabbed Manning as the No. 12 triggerman in the country, in front of Illinois' Luke Altmeyer (No. 13), Baylor's Sawyer Robertson (No. 14), and Duke's Darian Mensah (No. 15). Manning is slotted behind guys such as SMU's Kevin Jennings (No. 11) and Florida's DJ Lagway (No. 10).

"Manning's usage for most of the season limited how much coaches could scout him, but his highlights, especially during the first few games, caught some attention," Rittenberg wrote. "'That was way more natural that I thought it was going to be,' an opposing coach said. 'I was blown away by how effortless it looked.'

"Manning had runs of 15 yards or longer against four opponents. The coach added: 'Going into the game, I had respect for his body size, the way he threw it, how he commanded things. But then in the game, obviously he ran well. He's going to be in the Heisman conversation for damn sure.'"

Such high praise, especially from someone who's in tune with the sport, is impressive. The coach will get the chance to see if his inkling his correct when the Longhorns begin their season on the road in a hostile environment in Columbus.

Arch Manning won't be the only new starting signal-caller to step on the field that day, as Ohio State is deciding on its next passer with Will Howard headed to the NFL.

Diving into Arch Manning's Heisman odds

Last month, BetMGM listed Arch Manning as its favorite to win the Heisman Trophy this upcoming season. Manning has +700 odds to bring home the stiff-arming statue. Neither of his uncles, Peyton and Eli, won that award.

Those following Arch Manning included LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (+850), Clemson's Cade Klubnik (+1100), Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith (+1200), and Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (+1300).

On3's J.D. PicKell doesn't think that the hype around Manning is unfounded. Some believe he's only in the position he is because of his surname, much like Bronny James with the Los Angeles Lakers.

"I think he was worth his five-star rating," PicKell last month on his "The Hard Count" podcast. "I think he's got all the tools to be one of the better quarterbacks in college football this year."

Arch Manning has turned heads during spring practice this week. On Texas Football's CJ Vogel, also noticed a different type of velocity on Manning's throws as compared to his predecessor, Quinn Ewers. As such, analysts believe he'll add another dimension to the team's attack.

