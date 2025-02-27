"To be determined": Urban Meyer takes a blunt stance on Arch Manning's Heisman run

Texas' Arch Manning has favorable odds to win the Heisman Trophy next season. However, he enters the campaign with limited playing experience, as the Longhorns started Quinn Ewers during Manning's first two seasons in Austin.

Ad

If soon-to-be college football Hall of Fame coach Urban Meyer had to bet on who would win the award, he wouldn’t pick Arch Manning.

BetMGM lists Manning with +700 odds to take home the stiff-arming statue, an honor neither of his famous uncles ever won. Other contenders include LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (+850), Clemson's Cade Klubnik (+1100), Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith (+1200) and Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (+1300).

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Well, the best player in the country — maybe in the last decade — is Jeremiah Smith," Meyer said. "He's the best player. ... Arch Manning — to be determined. I said that and I think some Texas fans got a little upset saying he's the next coming. He might be. He's really good."

Ad

Trending

"If I had to say, (Smith is) only +1200? Arch Manning is No. 1 at +700? As far as the betting, I'm gonna say Jeremiah Smith is gonna the first receiver in a while to win the Heisman Trophy."

Ad

Comments begin at 45:00

How big is the hype surrounding Arch Manning?

With Arch Manning's surname, fans and analysts alike expect him to be stellar like his Super Bowl-winning uncles.

"I think he was worth his five-star rating," On3's J.D. PicKell said earlier this month on his "The Hard Count" podcast. "I think he's got all the tools to be one of the better quarterbacks in college football this year."

Ad

Fox Sports NFL draft analyst Rob Rang has gone as far as to suggest Manning would be the No. 1 overall pick if he were eligible for this year’s NFL Draft — not 2026.

"In this all-available scenario, any franchise lacking a long-term lock at quarterback would be canvassing the country for the top prospect," Rang said. "While the sample size is undeniably tiny, Manning has already demonstrated the requisite size, arm strength, accuracy and athleticism to project as a future NFL star, like his famous uncles and grandfather."

In Rang's mock draft, Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders — widely regarded as the top two quarterbacks in this draft class — were selected well after Manning. Ward went No. 21 to the Pittsburgh Steelers, while Sanders landed at No. 26 to the Los Angeles Rams.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback