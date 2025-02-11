In Photo: PSU’s Abdul Carter links up with Super Bowl champ Jalen Carter while posing with the Lombardi trophy

On Tuesday, Abdul Carter posted a picture on his Instagram Story together with Super Bowl champion Jalen Carter. The Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle won the title on Sunday, as his team dominated Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22. The picture showed the Penn State defensive end beside Carter as he held the Lombardi Trophy.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Carter is a Philadelphia local and a big fan of the Eagles. He played three seasons at Happy Valley and is awaiting the NFL draft to see with which team he will start his professional career. In 2024, he was named a unanimous all-American and was awarded the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. He was twice a first-team all-Big Ten selection (2023, 2024) and a one-time second-team member (2022).

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Abdul Carter has second-best odds of becoming first overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft

In a recent surge in the odds, Abdul Carter entered the picture as a potential first-overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft in April. According to FanDuel, the Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end has the second-best odds to become the top pick (+200). He is right behind Cam Ward (-110) and slightly above Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter (+400).

Expand Tweet

Beyond the numbers, it seems that Carter is convinced he deserves to become the first pick of the draft. Shortly after the Eagles' excellent defensive performance in the 2025 Super Bowl, Carter made it known that he believes he'll be selected first overall.

"DEFENSE WINS CHAMPIONSHIPS!!! #1 OVERALL PICK, 74 Days…" Carter tweeted.

The tweet seemed to be a subliminal message to the Tennessee Titans, who hold the first pick. In 2024, Abdul Carter posted career-best numbers: 43 solo tackles, 25 assist tackles, 12 tackles and two forced fumbles in 16 starts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.