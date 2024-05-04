IN PHOTOS: $1.4M NIL-valued Dillon Gabriel gives back to his high school by donating new uniforms at “I'm Inspired” event

Dillon Gabriel gave back to his high school in Hawaii by helping out its sports teams. The Oregon Ducks quarterback traveled back to his alma mater, Mililani High School, for the "I’m Inspired" event and donated new uniforms to the Mililani Trojans football team.

The football star left Mililani to join the UCF Knights, kicking off his college career. He went to the Oklahoma Sooners after his stint with the Knights before joining Dan Lanning's Ducks for the final season of his eligibility. But whatever he is on the football field, the foundation of it was laid at Mililani in Hawaii.

An Instagram user posted pictures of Gabriel's donation, writing:

“New unis for Mililani HS donated by Dillon Gabriel at his I’m inspired event.”

The user also posted a video showing the Mililani football team wearing the uniforms and celebrating on the football field.

Gabriel had said in an interview that giving back comes naturally to him, and it was something he always wanted to do. He also said that he had given out sneakers and accessories to the Trojans basketball team earlier when the NIL money from his $1.4 million valuation, according to On3, started flowing in.

Zo Caswell shared snippets from spring game as Dillon Gabriel starred on the field

Dillon Gabriel recently appeared in the Oregon Ducks' spring game in Eugene and rocked for his new team. His girlfriend Zo Caswell was also in attendance and shared snippets of her appearance with the fans on social media. She rocked a white tube top with black joggers and completed her look with a beige jacket with Gabriel's jersey No. 8.

An estimated 40,000 fans attended the annual spring showpiece at Autzen Stadium and saw the new QB play in their colors for the first time. Gabriel didn't disappoint, coming out in a strong show with his Oregon Greens emerging victorious 28-17.

He has a big vacuum to fill as Bo Nix’s replacement, and the expectation of getting the Ducks to the playoffs lies on his shoulders. Can he fulfill those expectations and make a run for the national title in his final season at the collegiate level?