IN PHOTOS: $12,000,000 worth Hugh Freeze pens down heartfelt letter for granddaughter as Auburn HC share’s adorable snaps via IG

Becoming a grandparent is a truly life-changing experience, and it seems that Hugh Freeze has been touched by it. As the Auburn coach, he has adapted well to his new role in life, and his love for his grandchild, Hudson Blair Reynolds, daughter of Freeze's daughter Ragan Freeze Reynolds, is a beautiful example of that.

On Tuesday, the head coach of the Tigers posted a series of photographs holding the baby girl and penned a touching note in the caption. If the note is anything to go by, baby Hudson has all the love in the world from her family:

"I’ve witnessed Your faithfulness. I’ve seen You breathe life within. So I’ll pour out my praise again. You’re worthy, God you’re worthy of all of it. Your promises never fail. I’ve got stories I’ll live to tell. So I’ll pour out my praise again. You’re worthy, God you’re worthy of all of it."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Freeze's daughter, Madison Freeze, was touched by the post about her niece and commented:

"My heart"

Hugh Freeze will take over playcalling duties in 2024

Hugh Freeze, who has a net worth of $12 million, is set to take over play-calling duties for the Auburn Tigers in 2024. The Tigers struggled in 2023, Freeze's first season in charge. Auburn ranked 11th in the SEC in scoring, averaging 26.2 points per game. In six games, they were restricted to 20 points or fewer.

Hugh Freeze is considered to be one of the most talented play-callers in college football, having taken care of that side of business in his previous stints at Arkansas State, Ole Miss, and Liberty. In his first year, he left those duties to offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery.

In January, Montgomery was fired after leading an offense that ranked 121st out of 130 offenses in the FBS. The Tigers averaged 162.2 yards per game and finished 6-7 in the year, including their Music City Bowl loss to Maryland.

Despite their 6-6 regular season record, the Tigers showed promise in 2023 and with a slightly better offensive performance, their season might have been completely different.