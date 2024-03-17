IN PHOTOS: $14m worth Lane Kiffin goes down memory lane as daughter Presley Kiffin announces admission to USC

Lane Kiffin, the head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels, recently celebrated his youngest daughter Presley's commitment to join the USC Trojans women's volleyball team.

Presley Kiffin, 17, was born in 2007, announced her decision to continue her athletic and academic career at the University of Southern California last week via Instagram.

“I am beyond grateful to announce that I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at the University of Southern California,” Presley shared in a statement on Friday.

Coach Kiffin, who has a net worth of $14 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), served as the HC for USC from 2010 to 2013. He tweeted his excitement on social media, posting side-by-side photos of Presley during her official visit to the university and another photo of her as a child during Lane's days on the sideline at Southern Cal.

“Congrats Presley!!! We are so proud of you. Time flies,” he wrote on X.

Kiffin's other daughter, Landry, also made her college commitment last year and chose to attend her father's university down in Oxford.

Meanwhile, the women's volleyball program at USC has a highly successful history, having won six national championships, with the most recent title secured in 2003.

In the last season, they made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, where they played against Pittsburgh.

The Ole Miss Rebels are gearing up for their fifth season under the leadership of Lane Kiffin

Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels.

Lane Kiffin's fifth-year Ole Miss Rebel offense could potentially become one of the most explosive offenses in all of college football this year.

Rebels' focus is expected to be heavily on the passing game, as Kiffin boasts an impressive array of receivers, including Tre Harris, Jordan Watkins, Caden Prieksorn, and Cayden Lee. Moreover, the team has added even more offensive firepower with the recent acquisitions of Antwane Wells, Dae'Quan Wright, and Logan Diggs.

The real star of the team, however, is quarterback Jaxson Dart, who is being touted as an early Heisman Trophy candidate.

Despite the departure of key offensive player Quinshon Judkins, the team is banking on the return of veteran running back Ulysses Bentley to keep their momentum going.

The Rebels coach Kiffin is set to kick off his team's season against the Furman Paladins in a highly anticipated upcoming season.

