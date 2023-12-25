IN PHOTOS: $2,700,000 NIL-valued Caleb Williams shows off stunning views from “home sweet home”

Christmas spirit has gripped the college football landscape, with players enjoying the festive vibes after the end of the regular season. USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams is doing the same.

Williams shared a view of his Los Angeles penthouse on Instagram. The room featured wooden flooring with a Christmas tree in one corner. The glass windows show off a stunning view of Los Angeles in the day. He captioned the story:

"Home sweet home."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

He later posted a photo at night with the Christmas tree decorated and lit up. Alongside the festivity, the view of Los Angeles at night made the image surreal.

Screenshot via Instagram (@ayeeecaleb)

Screenshot via Instagram (@ayeeecaleb)

Caleb Williams is the third-highest player in terms of name, image and likeness value. His On3 NIL valuation stands at $2.7 million. With rumors running high that Williams might end up at the LA Rams or the Raiders, we may be seeing more snaps of his stunning penthouse in the future.

Caleb Williams NFL Draft

In the lead-up to the 2024 NFL draft, all eyes are on Caleb Williams. Despite whispers of competition from North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye, many NFL insiders believe Williams is a virtual lock for the coveted No. 1 spot.

An NFL general manager, speaking to ESPN's Matt Miller, said:

"He's close to a lock ... more of a lock than Bryce Young or Baker Mayfield."

It’s still early to draw comparisons with Trevor Lawrence or Joe Burrow, but Williams has proved himself on the field. The 22-year-old boasts 10,082 passing yards and 93 touchdowns, along with 966 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns in his college career.

The Chicago Bears, in possession of the potential No. 1 pick, are being closely watched in the upcoming NFL draft. However, Williams has injected an intriguing subplot by allegedly expressing interest in team ownership—an unlikely demand.

As per speculations, a return to USC could be on the table if the top spot doesn't align with Williams' preferences. The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner's ability to improvise outside the pocket, often likened to Patrick Mahomes, has pushed his stock in the market.

While uncertainties hover around potential demands, Williams' undeniable talent and track record make him a compelling prospect for any team eyeing the quarterback jackpot in the upcoming NFL draft.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season