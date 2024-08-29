IN PHOTOS: $4.7M NIL-valued Shedeur Sanders poses with Air DT Max 96 as part of latest Nike deal

Shedeur Sanders is taking his game to the next level, both on and off the field. The Colorado Buffaloes quarterback is already making headlines before the 2024 season begins. Following the same path as his legendary father, Deion Sanders, Shedeur inked a major NIL deal with Nike.

The 22-year-old QB is set to become one of Nike’s signature athletes. The deal, announced on August 28th, is expected to skyrocket Sanders' NIL valuation, which currently stands at $4.7 million (as per On3). He announced the deal on Instagram with a post captioned:

"Relentless. Legendary. Air DT Max 96."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trending

As part of the collaboration, Sanders appeared on the latest “This Week in SNKRS” segment, showing off the Air DT Max 96 on the Nike SNKRS app.

Shedeur Sanders wants a "different version" of Nike

The Colorado QB is ready to leave his mark on the sneaker world after his dad, Coach Prime, did the same lately. On the fourth episode of his podcast, "2Legendary with Shedeur Sanders," the quarterback shared ambitions about his signature footwear.

“I would want to build on it. I want to build on it. Have like a different version. But I think concept, because I feel like it's more… like now, like just looking at life and looking at everything, it's more about generational.

"Everything that's great has to have a story behind it. Every great player has to have a story behind it. So I feel like when it comes to design, anything like that, it always has to have a great story behind it," he said. [23:53]

The QB is not wrong. Right from Michael Jordan and Deion Sanders to Tiger Woods and LeBron James, everyone has had their moment with Nike. He intends to weave a narrative that identifies him beyond the gridiron.

Also read: “That’s gonna be tough”: $45M worth Deion Sanders talks about coaching his son Shedeur Sanders for the last time

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place