“That’s gonna be tough”: $45M worth Deion Sanders talks about coaching his son Shedeur Sanders for the last time

Deion Sanders and his quarterback son, Shedeur Sanders, have been working together for some time now. Deion started coaching Shedeur at Trinity Christian High School in 2017, he then coached his son at the Jackson State Tigers from 2021 to 2022. Once Deion was hired as the head coach at the University of Colorado starting in the 2023 season, Shedeur entered the transfer portal to leave Jackson State and join the Buffaloes.

Fans will see them together once again as the 2024 season kicks off in the next few days. Deion was emotional because this would be the last season they'd share a coach/player relationship in college, because Shedeur is expected to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Appearing on the "Outta Pocket with RGIII" podcast, the Buffs coach said:

"This season is like, 'I can't wait it to start but I don't want it to be over,' because this is it. This is it. You know, this is the last time Shedeur and I gonna make that walk at that last game. And that's going to be tough."

"I'm thinking about what that walk's gonna look like and where that walk gonna be," Sanders added. [04:25]

Deion Sanders will not coach his sons next year

In 2025, the NFL Hall of Famer will coach the Buffaloes without his sons Shedeur and Shilo next year. Both of Sanders’ sons are expected to enter the 2025 NFL Draft. At a press conference on Saturday, Sanders was asked about his plans once his sons head to the NFL.

"It's not the last go-around for me, I'm just getting started in college football. I don't think this is the closing, it's just different levels to this thing. Although I'm 100% sure that I'm not going to be their coach next year, I'm still gonna have influence on their lives because I'm their father."

Meanwhile, Shedeur isn’t letting the noise about nepotism distract him. On the "One Night with Steiny" podcast, the 22-year-old dismissed the critics:

"It don't really matter... if you flip it and then now you say something out of character, then you're the bad guy." [16:30]

Coach Prime and Shedeur kick off the 2024 season against the North Dakota State Bison on August 30 at Folsom Field.

