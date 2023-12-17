In Photos: $80,000,000 worth rapper Cardi B's vodka-infused 'Whipshots' take over the LA Bowl hosted by Rob Gronkowski

Rap sensation Cardi B made her presence felt during the 2023 LA Bowl Game. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cardi B's net worth is estimated at $80 million. Former NFL star Rob Gronkowski, who is also the host of this year's LA Bowl, had to share the limelight with Cardi B as he also embraced the marketing of her unique product at SoFi Stadium.

The rapper, along with consumer product inventor, Starco Brands launched the product called Whipshots, which is vodka-infused whipped cream. It was launched back in 2021 and has become a successful business. Since Starco is also the title sponsor of the LA Bowl, there was a fully assembled stall of Whipshots at SoFi Stadium where fans could experience the product along with all the various other activities that were set in place.

Even Rob Gronkowski went into full advertising mode with the product, spraying whipped cream into the mouths of fans while also enjoying it himself. Cardi B's brand already has more than two million Whipshots sold since launch and this recent exposure at the LA Bowl will bring in more business for the brand.

Apart from this, Rob Gronkowski also made headlines when he sang the national anthem before the kick-off of this year's bowl game. Gronk was named as the host of the bowl game, taking over the place of Jimmy Kimmel, who had hosted the game for the past two years.

The UCLA Bruins emerge as the 2023 LA Bowl champions

Despite an initial shaky start in the first half, Chip Kelly and his team found their footing in the second half to defeat the Boise State Broncos 35-22 to win this year's bowl game. The UCLA Bruins were behind 16-7 at the end of the first half. But UCLA QB Ethan Garbers went on to find two TD passes along with TJ Harden making two touchdowns to give UCLA the last laugh.

LA Bowl Football

Boise State's George Holani did score a touchdown in the fourth quarter. But it was not enough to come back from the deficit and find a way to defeat Chip Kelly's team. With this win, the Bruins finish their final season in the Pac-12 with an 8-5 overall campaign and will now play as members of the Big Ten in 2024. This is also the team's first bowl win since 2015, which is a great way to say farewell to the Pac-12.

