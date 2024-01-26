Nebraska Cornhuskers' 2024 quarterback commit, Dylan Raiola, will be an interesting prospect to watch out for in the upcoming season. The son of former NFL player Dominic Raiola, who played in the league for 14 years, has a lot of expectations riding on his shoulders for the future.

As Dylan Raiola settles down to begin his new journey in college football, he took to social media to reminisce about his time playing in the Polynesian Bowl. The All-Star game gathers all the top Polynesian high school seniors in Hawaii.

He took to Instagram to share a few snaps of himself and his family, expressing gratitude to the organizers for having him at the 2024 Polynesian Bowl.

"Mahalo to the @polynesianbowl for having my family and I," Raiola wrote in the caption.

"Mahalo" is a Hawaiian word used to express gratitude.

Dylan Raiola, who has an On3 NIL value of $826,000, was a part of Team Makai, trailing 17-0 by the end of the first half. But after correcting their mistakes, Raiola and his offense made an extraordinary comeback and defeated Team Mauka 28-17 to clinch the victory.

"It's been a fun, great time really trying to teach everybody else about our Polynesian culture," Raiola said after the game. "To finish it off on a game like this, to come back 28 points, and I'm super proud of our team, and I couldn't be more proud."

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule opened up about how Dylan Raiola decided to join the Cornhuskers

The 18-year-old signal-caller initially committed to the Georgia Bulldogs for almost seven months. But after visiting Nebraska last month, he decided to flip his commitment to join the Cornhuskers.

According to coach Matt Rhule, Raiola de-committed after his official visit because he felt more in tune with the Nebraska program rather than with the Bulldogs.

"Well, you know it was nothing that I expected," Rhule said. "I got a call last weekend that 'hey coach I think I wanna come be a Husker.' We were really excited to have Daniel Kaelin committed and someone who we believe in a great deal. When Dylan called, we were excited about that as well. The recruiting process for him to me I think is a little different.

"I think probably his heart was always here at Nebraska. A lot of things have happened in Nebraska in recent years. And just kind of went through the course of this year, saw the progress we made, and in the end wanted to come visit and wanted to be one of us."

It will be interesting to see how Dylan Raiola performs during his college career. Is he the next great quarterback in the making?

