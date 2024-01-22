Five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola made a splash last month when he de-committed from Georgia and chose unfancied Nebraska as his next destination.

Raiola showed off a dazzling new cut on Sunday in preparation for his first day on campus in Lincoln instead of Athens, as expected, as he acclimatizes to his new program. He captioned the Instagram picture of himself:

"First day of college ready@mik3_jayb."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Image via Instagram

The winding road that led Dylan Raiola to Nebraska

Dylan Raiola was the top quarterback prospect in the class of 2024 and the No. 8 overall prospect, according to ESPN. He committed to play for the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2022 before de-committing and choosing the Georgia Bulldogs.

That did not last too long either, and Dylan Raiola de-committed again to finally play for coach Matt Rhule and the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

It helped that his father, Dominic Raiola, starred for Nebraska in the 2000s while his uncle, Donovan, is an offensive lineman coach under Matt Rhule. The signal-caller visited the campus seven times in two years, according to a report by The Athletic.

Speaking to The Omaha World-Herald, former Cornhuskers great Dave Rimington had a piece of advice for the Nebraska fans about Raiola's future.

“He’s a young kid, so I don’t count on him coming in and starting right away,” Rimington said. “He might, but he’s going to have a lot to learn; your head spins for a little while there.

“You don’t want to put so much pressure on a young kid that he doesn’t grow into the position, especially at quarterback. When you have these high expectations, the learning curve can be pretty steep. It’ll be interesting because I just know it’s a tough transition — but (Raiola’s) the best one out there, so I’m probably going to be wrong.

Speaking before the High School All-Star game in the Polynesian Bowl, Dylan Raiola's comments will get the Cornhuskers fans fired up.

"To go to a program like that, I think it could be special," Raiola said. "Georgia is the powerhouse now, and I have a lot of respect for that program, and they’re going to continue with great success and great things, but I think Nebraska is a college program that people have forgotten about, and I think it’s about that time to wake that sleeping giant up.”

Dylan Raiola has shown confidence that should bode well for Nebraska, but Cornhusker fans will have to put up with the learning curve that comes with playing college football among the very best prospects in the country.