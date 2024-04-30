IN PHOTOS: Alabama star Malachi Moore’s GF Ana Gomez shares captivating glimpses from couple’s life during CFB offseason

Malachi Moore’s girlfriend Ana Gomez took to Instagram to share images with fans on social media. The post captured the essence of her life with her boyfriend and beyond in April at the height of the college football offseason. The snaps also featured Gomez’s friend group and her furry friend.

Moore made his college debut in 2020 under Nick Saban in Alabama and has since established himself as a great weapon in the defense. He is expected to play an important role under Saban's successor Kalen DeBoer in the 2024 season. But currently, he and his lady love are enjoying the offseason by making some memories.

Here are the images shared by the Alabama Crimson Tide safety Malachi Moore’s girlfriend, Ana Gomez.

Malachi Moore's girlfriend Ana Gomez shared this on her IG story.

“April dump,” the text in the Instagram story read.

Moore and Gomez have been dating for a while now and have shared snippets of their life with their fans on social media. From UNO date nights to time in the gym, they have shared many memories with the college football world. The newest post is also an extension of the same access that the couple has been providing during the course of their time together.

Nick Saban once denied Malachi Moore dessert due to Spring showpiece loss

Malachi Moore recently took part in the A-Day game at the Bryant-Denny Stadium, the first in the post-Nick Saban era. Now in his fifth and final season of college football, he has become an integral part of the Crimson Tide defense, so much so that he was voted the permanent team captain in Coach Saban's final season in Tuscaloosa. But his journey hasn't been without the ups and downs. A video resurfaced on social media showing the intense discipline that the legendary head coach instilled in him and the team.

The video is from the dinner after the 2022 A-Day game which Moore’s Crimson squad lost to the White squad 25-7. Dallas Turner, who was a part of the winning team offered a part of the victory cake to the safety. But Coach Saban had a word with Moore and returned Turner’s plate back. The victory cake only belonged to the victors under Saban. Will Moore and his teammates be able to uphold the legacy they thrived under?