IN PHOTOS: Alabama star Malachi Moore shares snippets as Kalen DeBoer’s crew enjoys thrilling NASCAR event

Alabama Crimson Tide's versatile defensive back, Malachi Moore, recently provided insights into the team's off-field activities, following an exhilarating NASCAR event at the Talladega Superspeedway.

Moore, alongside quarterback Jalen Milroe and star receiver DeVonta Smith, attended the Geico 500 NASCAR race, experiencing the adrenaline rush of high-speed racing. Moore took to Instagram, sharing moments with his teammates Jalen Milroe and DeVonta Smith. The players were seen engaging with fans and soaking in the vibrant atmosphere of the event.

Moore was a ke­y player on his team last ye­ar. He registered 51 tackle­s and broke up four passes. He will be looking to do even better in the upcoming season.

Malachi Moore's commitment to Alabama amid coaching transition

Alabama had a rough time afte­r Nick Saban's exit. It was tough for players like Moore who were close­ to Saban. The 22-year-old decided to stay with Alabama and trust the incoming coach.

Reflecting on his decision, Malachi Moore emphasized his loyalty not just to Saban but to the entire Alabama community, from academics to teammates.

"I made a commitment to come back to this university not just because of Coach Saban but everyone around him," Moore affirmed.

Moore's decision to stay was pivotal for Alabama's defensive stability, particularly in the secondary, amidst spring practice uncertainties. Defensive lineman Tim Keenan III expressed confidence in Moore's ability to anchor the backfield, citing his consistency in making crucial plays.

"It’s definitely good still seeing Malachi back there," Keenan remarked,

For Malachi Moore, being a team captain and a native adds significance to his role during the coaching transition. Embracing the change, he believes in the potential of the new coaching staff, led by Coach DeBoer, to elevate the team's performance.

"This new year, I feel like everything is meant to be at the end of the day," Moore reflected optimistically. "I’m meant to be here at Alabama with Coach DeBoer and all the new coaching staff they’ve brought in."

Jake Coker claims victory at Flora-Bama mullet toss

The annual Mullet Toss competition at Flora-Bama drew attention as notable figures like Nate Oats, Jalen Milroe, Malachi Moore, and Kalen DeBoer joined the festivities. Among them, former Tide quarterback Jake Coker stood out, engaging in the fish-flinging fun. Coker humorously recounted his throw:

"I’m not actually sure yet... when my mullet landed."

Jake Coker spoke about Milroe's technique as well:

"I think Jalen was kind of the same way... I don’t think he was taking it too serious."

Coker's throw measured an impressive 140 feet, establishing him as the undisputed Alabama champion of fish tossing.

Jalen Milroe, with a throw around 90 feet, will have to settle for aiming at a national championship! Coker's humorous reflections on the event and his triumph added a light-hearted touch to the competition, showcasing camaraderie and sportsmanship.